Ryde flat death murder suspect released on bail
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a flat has been released on police bail.
The body of Scott Cooper, aged 33, was found in George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight on 4 January.
Hampshire Constabulary said a man, 28, arrested over the death had been released on conditional bail.
Piers Brazier, 38, of George Street, Ryde has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 14 March.
Another man, aged 29, also arrested on suspicion of murder, was previously released on conditional bail.
