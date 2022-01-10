Fire breaks out at derelict art deco Sandown hotel
Firefighters have tackled a fire at a derelict 1930s art deco seafront hotel.
The blaze broke out at the former Grand Hotel building in Sandown, Isle of Wight, shortly before 17:30 GMT on Sunday.
Crews from across the island were called to tackle the fire, which started in an annex of the hotel.
It was put out shortly after 21:00. The fire service said crews remained at the scene to damp down hot spots.
No-one has been reported injured. The cause is not yet known.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were "in liaison with colleagues at the fire service".
The hotel played a part in the Isle of Wight's military history, as part of Operation Pluto.
It was the control centre for several buildings with hidden pipelines which supplied fuel for the Allied forces during their push into France following the D-Day landings.
Plans to demolish the hotel at the seaside resort and replace it with a new one have previously been put forward with outline planning granted - but have yet to come to fruition.
