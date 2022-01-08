BBC News

Murder charge after Scott Cooper found dead in Ryde flat

Scott Cooper was found dead in a flat on Tuesday afternoon

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man discovered in a flat on the Isle of Wight.

Police found the body of Scott Cooper, 33 at a property in George Street, Ryde on Tuesday.

Piers Brazier, 38, of George Street, Ryde has been charged with murder and is due before magistrates later.

A 28-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody. Another man, aged 29, has been released on police bail.

The body was found at a flat in George Street, Ryde

