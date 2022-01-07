Three cleared over Sikh taxi driver attack
Three men have been cleared of wrongdoing after a Sikh taxi driver alleged he was racially abused and assaulted.
Vaneet Singh said he was attacked during a journey from Reading to the Basingstoke area on 19 September 2020.
At Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, a district judge dismissed the case against Frankie Gregory and Billy-Sam Simon Shervell, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
While Dean Brandon Smith was acquitted.
The charges against the three men announced in April 2021 were:
- Billy-Sam Simon Shervell, of Honeysuckle Close in Swindon - racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage
- Dean Brandon Smith, of Paices Hill in Aldermaston - racially and religiously aggravated common assault, racially and religiously aggravated public order, theft, threats to commit criminal damage, and threats with intent to cause someone to believe violence would be used against them
- Frankie Gregory, of Moat Close in Bramley - racially or religiously aggravated common assault
A CPS spokeswoman said: "The CPS takes hate crime very seriously and we will always seek to prosecute where our legal tests are met.
"In this case, having carefully reviewed all of the available evidence in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, we were satisfied that there was a realistic prospect of conviction and that it was appropriate to present charges for the court to consider."
She added that the CPS respected the court's decision.
