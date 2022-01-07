Woman dies in crash on A303 dual carriageway
A woman died when she was struck by a car on a dual carriageway.
The crash happened on the A303 near Andover, Hampshire, shortly after 22:00 GMT on Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the woman in her 50s died at the scene. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.
The westbound carriageway between the M3 and the A34 at Bullington Cross was closed overnight. Police are appealing for information.
