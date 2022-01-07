Portsmouth's Queen Alexandra Hospital hit by water leak
- Published
Outpatient appointments at Portsmouth's Queen Alexandra Hospital have been cancelled after the site suffered a water leak.
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said it declared a major incident after the "significant" leak affected many parts of the complex.
In a statement, it said dialysis and chemotherapy appointments would continue as usual.
It added that appointments would be rearranged as soon as possible.
