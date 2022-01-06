Wheelchair users denied Wightlink ferry access during works
Wheelchair users will be unable to board a ferry service for about three months due to maintenance work, a ferry company has said.
Wightlink said temporary changes to how passengers board at its Portsmouth Harbour FastCat port were required as part of a £1.5m revamp project.
It said the changes would also mean prams and mobility scooters would be unable to access the service, between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.
It apologised for any inconvenience.
In a statement, Wightlink said: "The port has been in use for 150 years now and we are investing in its future."
The work, which started on Tuesday, would mean passengers would need to use stairs to access Wightlink's FastCat services.
The firm said the changes would not result in any timetable alterations.
It has advised large groups, of more than ten people, to travel to the island on its Portsmouth to Fishbourne route instead.
Hovertravel will be honouring FastCat tickets purchased by wheelchair users.
