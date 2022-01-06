Hampshire police referred to watchdog over Ryde flat death
- Published
Police investigating the suspected murder of a man in a flat have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The man, aged in his 30s, was found by officers in George Street, Ryde, on the Isle of Wight, on Tuesday afternoon.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers had previously been at the home on the same day at about 02:50 GMT.
The force said it had made the referral due to "the circumstances surrounding our response to this incident".
Police have also made two further arrests in connection with the death.
Two men, aged 28 and 29, have been held on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Officers have been given further time to question a 38-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder.
The force is appealing for anyone who saw or heard "anything out of the ordinary in the area" on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to come forward. The deceased man's next of kin have been informed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.