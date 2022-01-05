Murder arrest after man found dead in Ryde flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead at a flat.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers found the body of the man, in his 30s, at a flat in George Street, Ryde, on the Isle of Wight on Tuesday afternoon.
The force is appealing for anyone who saw or heard "anything out of the ordinary in the area" on Monday evening or Tuesday morning, to come forward.
The 38-year-old arrested man remains in custody.
Acting Det Ch Insp Adam Edwards said: "Please be reassured that inquiries are in hand and there is no wider risk to the public.
"Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in George Street and the surrounding areas while we conduct our investigation."
The deceased man's next of kin have been informed.
