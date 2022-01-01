Hilsea Lido fundraiser completes year of 365 outdoor swims
A teacher has completed a challenge of 365 outdoor swims.
Rachel Whitfield, 40, from Hedge End, Hampshire swam in the sea, lidos or in rivers each day over the past year to raise money for the Hilsea Lido.
She rounded off the challenge by swimming at Calshot Beach along with forty other cold-water swimmers
Her daily swim was the "highlight of my day, every day," despite lockdown restrictions and breaking her arm in October, she said.
"I really love open water swimming, its become a part of my life and improving my mental and physical health."
"It's shown me the power of community and the power of swimming in cold water. The health benefits are massive," she added.
She was joined in the Solent by members of the Hampshire Open Water Swimmers for her 365th swim early on New Year's Day.
The mother-of-five said the lowest point was fracturing her elbow in October which she said was "a bit uncomfortable to say the least".
"But being in the water every day, seeing the seasons change around you is quite magical," she added.
Ms Whitfield has raised more than £1,200 for the volunteer-run Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth.
The outdoor pool which dates from the 1930s, closed in 2007 but a community group campaigned to return it to its former glory and it re-opened in 2014.
