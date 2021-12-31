RNLI evacuates ill crew member from tanker off Isle of Wight
- Published
A man had to be medically evacuated from a tanker after falling ill.
The 55-year-old crew member had been vomiting blood on Italian-registered tanker Caroline A at the St Helen's Roads anchorage, off the Isle of Wight, on Thursday evening.
RNLI Bembridge launched a lifeboat to evacuate the crew member at the request of the coastguard.
He was taken to Camber in Portsmouth Harbour and handed over to the ambulance service.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.