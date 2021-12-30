Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz: Family pay tribute to M3 crash victim
- Published
The family of a boy who died after a car crashed into a motorway barrier have said he brought them "brightness, joy, love and happiness".
Eleven-year-old Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz and his family, from Fair Oak, Eastleigh, were headed south on the M3 when it crashed on the slip road at junction 11 on Sunday evening.
He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he later died.
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the cause of the collision.
Paying tribute to Alfie, his family said: "We were so lucky to have you in our lives, giving us brightness, joy, love and happiness.
"Now that you have been taken away from us so suddenly and at such a young age, just 11 years old, we are going to miss you forever.
"We will carry in our hearts your love for all of our lives, until our last breath.
"We love you and always will."
The family were in a red Nissan Qashqai at the time of the crash.
Police previously said the driver, a 61-year-old man, suffered potentially life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 48-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.
Det Sgt Mark Furse, of the serious collision investigation unit, called it a "tragic incident, in which an 11-year-old boy has sadly and so suddenly lost his life".
He asked for any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage of the car, to come forward to help "piece together this young boy's final moments".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.