Alton fire: Blaze within 200 tonnes of waste put out by firefighters
A fire that broke out within a 200 tonne pile of waste inside a sorting centre was put out by firefighters.
Fire crews were called to Farnham Road in Alton at about 05:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Firefighters from Alton, Surrey and Rushmoor and an Environmental Protection Unit from Romsey had put out the recyclable waste fire by 08:32.
The site's staff also helped firefighters by moving some waste so the fire could be reached.
