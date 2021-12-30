BBC News

Alton fire: Blaze within 200 tonnes of waste put out by firefighters

Image source, Hampshire and IOW Fire and Rescue Service
The fire to the recyclable waste broke out at the Farnham Road site in Alton at about 05:15 on Wednesday

A fire that broke out within a 200 tonne pile of waste inside a sorting centre was put out by firefighters.

Fire crews were called to Farnham Road in Alton at about 05:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Firefighters from Alton, Surrey and Rushmoor and an Environmental Protection Unit from Romsey had put out the recyclable waste fire by 08:32.

The site's staff also helped firefighters by moving some waste so the fire could be reached.

