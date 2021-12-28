Covid: 8,000 Hampshire and Isle of Wight jabs missed in a week
More than 8,000 Covid-19 jab appointments were missed in one week in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, health officials have said.
A total of 8,296 appointments booked using the National Booking Service were missed in the areas in the last week.
But Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System said this was likely to be higher as figures do not include missed slots at GP surgeries.
Residents have been told to either attend slots, move or cancel them.
Dr Matt Nisbet, clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: "We know that eligible people are keen to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We continue to work hard to scale up capacity right across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight but particularly in the areas of greatest need, based on evidence, to help ensure our communities are protected against the virus.
"To ensure we can offer the vaccine to as many people as possible, it is really important than anyone with a booked appointment attends, or cancels or moves their slot if they no longer need it for any reason."
Jab appointments can be cancelled or moved through the National Booking Service website or calling 119.
Health officials are continuing to encourage eligible people who have not had their first, second or booster dose to get it.
More than 3.6m jabs have been delivered across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight since the launch of the vaccination programme.
