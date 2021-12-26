Fire sweeps through Eversley village home
A large fire has destroyed a house in a Hampshire village.
The blaze broke out in the roof of the detached home in Church Road, Eversley, near Hook, shortly before 01:40 GMT.
Firefighters from eight Hampshire stations and crews from Berkshire and Surrey worked to bring the blaze under control.
Firefighters said everyone in the house had escaped unharmed from the blaze which had also spread to the first floor.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the roof of the home was "well alight" when the first crews arrived.
A number of firefighters remain at the property to dampen down.
It is not known how the fire started, but the service said "it is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances".
