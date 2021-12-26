BBC News

Fire sweeps through Eversley village home

The fire service said the house was severely damaged by fire, smoke and water

A large fire has destroyed a house in a Hampshire village.

The blaze broke out in the roof of the detached home in Church Road, Eversley, near Hook, shortly before 01:40 GMT.

Firefighters from eight Hampshire stations and crews from Berkshire and Surrey worked to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters said everyone in the house had escaped unharmed from the blaze which had also spread to the first floor.



No-one was injured in the blaze

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the roof of the home was "well alight" when the first crews arrived.

A number of firefighters remain at the property to dampen down.

It is not known how the fire started, but the service said "it is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances".

