Man held over Isle of Wight woman's attempted murder

The woman was found at a property in West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight, on Christmas Eve, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a woman who suffered serious head injuries.

Police were called to a property in West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight, on 24 December at about 22:20 GMT to reports a woman had been injured.

The woman, 42, from Ryde, was taken to hospital and remains seriously ill.

Hampshire Constabulary said the 41-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remained in police custody.

