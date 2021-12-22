BBC News

Chris Packham: Police release picture after presenter's home attacked

Published
Image source, Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption,
Hampshire Constabulary released the picture of the man on Wednesday

A picture of a man police want to speak to after an arson attack outside the home of wildlife campaigner Chris Packham has been released.

Mr Packham said two men set a Land Rover on fire outside the gate of his New Forest home at about 00:43 BST on 8 October, causing extensive damage.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called after reports of criminal damage at a property in Marchwood.

The force urged anyone who recognised the man to come forward.

Media caption,
Chris Packham: "I am not easily intimidated by such gestures...I will remain true to my cause"

After the burning Land Rover exploded outside the property, Mr Packham speculated on Twitter whether the culprits were "some of my internet trolls, who fill my timeline with hate?"

In 2019, the BBC Springwatch presenter spoke about a "very calculated" death threat he received after campaigning for measures to protect birds from being shot.

The fire at his property came a day before he delivered a 100,000-signature petition to Buckingham Palace, which called on the Royal Family to conserve nature on their estates and reintroduce animals like beavers and wild boar.

Image source, Chris Packham
Image caption,
The fire damaged the gates beyond repair, Mr Packham said
Image source, Chris Packham
Image caption,
The Land Rover was set on fire at the entrance to the New Forest property

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.