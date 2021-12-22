Chris Packham: Police release picture after presenter's home attacked
- Published
A picture of a man police want to speak to after an arson attack outside the home of wildlife campaigner Chris Packham has been released.
Mr Packham said two men set a Land Rover on fire outside the gate of his New Forest home at about 00:43 BST on 8 October, causing extensive damage.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called after reports of criminal damage at a property in Marchwood.
The force urged anyone who recognised the man to come forward.
After the burning Land Rover exploded outside the property, Mr Packham speculated on Twitter whether the culprits were "some of my internet trolls, who fill my timeline with hate?"
In 2019, the BBC Springwatch presenter spoke about a "very calculated" death threat he received after campaigning for measures to protect birds from being shot.
The fire at his property came a day before he delivered a 100,000-signature petition to Buckingham Palace, which called on the Royal Family to conserve nature on their estates and reintroduce animals like beavers and wild boar.
