Deputy police chief sorry over too many women in fire service remarks
- Published
A deputy police and crime commissioner (DPCC) has apologised after saying the number of women in some fire service departments should be reduced.
Luke Stubbs, Hampshire & Isle of Wight DPCC, said: "I apologise for any harm or offence caused by the comments."
He made the remarks at a Hampshire Fire Authority meeting where plans to hire more women and people from minority ethnic groups were outlined.
His opinions have been widely criticised by firefighters.
Samantha Samuels, operations group commander for West Midlands Fire Service, tweeted: "Blinkered and naïve views such as these have no place in our modern day fire service."
I thought a deputy PCC should be there to support protection and service to all communities? Blinkered and naive views such as these have no place in our modern day Fire Service. https://t.co/yRK0ewFt63 @INSPIREWMFS @WestMidsFire— Samantha Samuels (@samuels_sc) December 17, 2021
In a statement, Mr Stubbs who is also a Conservative councillor on Portsmouth City Council said: "Over the last week I have reflected on the comments I made... I sincerely wish to apologise for any harm or offence caused.
"I understand my comments have caused offence to members of the fire authority, firefighters, women's networks and others. This was never my intention. I deplore all types of discrimination."
Mr Stubbs had objected to the report at the meeting where Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service outlined plans to hire more women and people from minority ethnic groups.
He claimed the equality quota programme meant white men were not being given equal opportunities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
Stating the service's control room was 84% women, he said: "I would like assurance that steps are being taken to reduce that."
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has said equality quotas in the service do not exist.
Molly Rowland, the fire service's head of people and organisational development, said: "We want to make sure that members of all our different communities know what we do, who we are, and consider us as a potential employer.
"Our recruitment will always be open to everyone and all of those who apply will have to go through the same selection processes and reach the same standards."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.