Wightlink ferry crewman takes passenger 270 miles to party
A ferry crew member came to the aid of a passenger by driving her 270 miles (440 km) to ensure she would not miss a Christmas party.
Mark Mitchell drove Hilary Spinks, 70, from Portsmouth to Halifax for her "Turkey and Tinsel" holiday after she missed a coach connection.
The Wightlink leading rating said he "wanted to put things right for her" after she told him what had happened.
Ms Spinks said Mr Mitchell had been "amazing".
The former boarding school matron had crossed the Solent on an early FastCat from Ryde, on the Isle of Wight, but missed the connection.
Mr Mitchell said his "heart melted" when he heard Ms Spinks had holidays cancelled twice because of Covid.
"I thought of how my elderly relatives would be disappointed, if it happened to them, and wanted to put things right for her," he said.
When his shift was over, he went home to pick up his car, then drove her all the way to her hotel in Halifax.
'Such a surprise'
The journey to took more than five hours and Mr Mitchell's round-trip was more than 500 miles (800km).
Ms Spinks said: "I really look forward to these holidays and I was so disappointed and sad at the thought of having to turn around and make the journey back home.
"When I got back to Wightlink they came to see what was wrong. I told them what had happened and it was then that Mark offered to drive me.
"I couldn't believe it. It was such a surprise and I just didn't think someone so young would do that for someone of my age."
Mr Spinks was given Wightlink's monthly award for customer service for his efforts.
Chief executive Keith Greenfield said: "Although we have many wonderful members of staff, not many have gone quite this far.
"We are proud of Mark and his prompt actions to help a lady in distress."
