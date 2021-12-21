Isle of Wight launches International Dark Skies Park bid
The Isle of Wight is set to try again to be officially recognised as one of the best places in the world to see the stars at night.
The island's council voted to support a bid to become an International Dark Skies Park (IDSP), a designation held by four other areas in England.
It said £50,000 would needed for less intrusive street lighting, after a previous application was rejected.
The council said the status would benefit tourism and the environment.
The designation, awarded by the International Dark-Sky Association, certifies areas with low light pollution leading to "exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights".
A proposed IDSP area on the island would stretch across the South Wight between Freshwater, Chale and the edge of Newport, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
If the application is approved it would only be the fourth in England, joining Northumberland, Bodmin, and West Penwith in Cornwall, which was recognised earlier this month.
Independent councillor Jonathan Bacon told the authority's scrutiny committee it may be difficult to satisfy the strict requirements of the adjudicating body.
He said an IDSP would benefit tourism for the island as it would attract people to see the "best light show on the planet, above our heads".
An application in 2020 was turned down over a number of issues, including street lighting, a council report said.
It said in the proposed IDSP, 181 street lights would need to be replaced at a cost of £49,453, as less intrusive lighting is needed.
A so-called lighting code would be created for the area which would save waste light and protect wildlife from unnecessary lighting.
