Police deployed to halt Hampshire horse-and-trap racing
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued by police to prevent an illegal horse-and-trap racing event.
Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it had received information about a planned unauthorised event on the A33 between Winchester and Basingstoke.
A spokesperson for the force said there was currently no plan to close the road over the weekend.
The Section 35 dispersal order will be in place until 08:00 GMT on Monday for the whole county.
It gives officers the power to disperse people and seize any items used for anti-social behaviour.
Insp John Stribley said any action taken to close the A33 would be in response to a "dynamic situation" and "balanced against the risks to motorists".
He added: "These activities can be conducted lawfully elsewhere, such as on private land, and we will not be tolerating the use of Hampshire's roads for an illegal sporting event."
