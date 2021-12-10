Southampton Airport runway decision set for judicial review
Campaigners against a longer runway at Southampton Airport have won the right to a judicial review after a High Court decision to block one was overturned.
The plans to extend the runway by 164m (538ft) were approved by Eastleigh Borough Council in April.
But opponents have claimed permission was "unlawfully granted" - and described the latest court ruling as "a clear vindication" of their work.
Southampton Airport bosses said the decision was "a disappointment".
Opponents are expected to take their legal arguments to the High Court in the new year.
They have accused the council of formally approving the plans before the government had chosen whether to "call in" the decision, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council has always defended its action and said the government had been kept informed.
But members of Group Opposed to the Expansion of Southampton Airport called for the decision to undergo "independent scrutiny" via a judicial review.
This was initially rejected by the High Court - but the group said it was "delighted" the decision had now been overturned.
Rowan Smith, the group's solicitor, said: "They will now have another opportunity to convince the court that permission for an expanded Southampton Airport was unlawfully granted and should be reversed."
Southampton Airport confirmed that the latest court ruling would result in a judicial review, and said this process would delay "much-needed economic benefits".
Councillor Keith House, leader of Eastleigh Borough Council, said: "The legal bar to progress judicial reviews is very low so it was not that surprising that the court has allowed a full hearing to take place next year.
"The concern must remain that this hearing may not take place until next summer which continues to leave our airport, vital for the regional economy, at risk."
