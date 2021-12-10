Victorious Festival 2022: Sophie Ellis-Bextor among line-up
Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Stereophonics and Sugababes are among the first acts to be confirmed for next year's Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.
Liverpudlian three-piece The Wombats and Mancunian indie group James are also set to feature at the event in Southsea between 26 and 28 August.
Andy Marsh, the festival's director, said it was "nice to get excited about Victorious this side of Christmas".
He said the acts confirmed so far were a "little taste of what to expect".
This year's 65,000-capacity festival included sets from the likes of Supergrass, Craig David and Madness.
However, many revellers complained about long queues for toilets and drinks, with reports of some waiting in line for more than an hour.
Organisers apologised, blaming supply-chain issues and staff shortages.
