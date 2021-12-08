Portsmouth e-scooter rider 'on headphones before fatal crash'
An e-scooter rider was believed to have been listening to music in the moments before he crossed a road and was hit and killed by a car, an inquest heard.
George McGowan, 19, came out from behind a parked van when he was struck by the Volkswagen and thrown into the air in Portsmouth on 12 June.
The warehouse worker died in hospital due to a traumatic brain injury, a post-mortem examination found.
The inquest concluded he died as a result of a road traffic collision.
Mr McGowan had just left his girlfriend's house when the crash happened in Leominster Road and he had not been wearing a helmet, the hearing in Portsmouth heard.
Forensic collision investigator Laura Bailey told the inquest: "It's believed Mr McGowan was listening to music in the moments before the collision. This could have removed any auditory signal of an approaching vehicle."
A pair of broken AirPods and a carry case were found at the scene.
Pedestrian Robert James said in a statement that Mr McGowan "did not appear to slow before crossing the road".
Ms Bailey said the Volkswagen EOS was estimated to be driving between 17mph and 20mph along the 20mph road, and its driver had less than one second to react.
She explained Mr McGowan's e-scooter was privately owned and in a public place, and consequently he was "riding an illegal motor vehicle at the time of the collision".
She added he was aware the privately-owned e-scooter was illegal as he had been stopped two months previously and given a warning for using the e-scooter in a public place.
Hampshire coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said: "He doesn't appear to have checked to see if any vehicles were coming. It's likely he was listening to music in ear pods at the time."
Addressing his mother Marie White, the coroner added: "George seemed a lovely lad. I'm very sorry."
