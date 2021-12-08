Tipner: Portsmouth council report backs reclaiming land from sea
- Published
Reclaiming land from the sea to build a £1bn "super peninsula" is the strongest option for a new housing development in Portsmouth, a council report has said.
The Liberal Democrat-led council paused plans to build 3,500 homes at Tipner after criticism from conservationists.
Options including a scaled-down development or turning the site into a nature reserve have been examined in a new report presented to councillors.
The report said land reclamation was the most "financially viable" option.
No decision has been made on the future of the project, which is being considered for inclusion in the council's new local plan document, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, several councillors have said they cannot support proposals for the largest housing development, known as Lennox Point, over the "unacceptable environmental destruction" they would cause.
Opposition has been led by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and the RSPB who jointly started a petition that was signed 24,000 times.
David Allwright, speaking on behalf of both organisations, said: "It is one of the most highly protected and designated bits of habitat in England.
"These designations are not given out lightly and should not be thrown out lightly."
However, the report said the council is contracted to deliver 2,370 new homes by 2030 in return for a £48.75m government grant - and the Lennox Point proposal is the only option that could achieve this.
The report added that "it concludes that developing the existing land mass plus land reclamation.. is the strongest option for Tipner West in order to deliver the most financially viable scheme".
Lib Dem Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who leads a minority administration, said he was "absolutely committed" to having a local plan ready for submission in March.
He added that it would be down to all councillors to approve the scheme they wanted.
