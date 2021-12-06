Hampshire PC credited for risking her life saving petrol-doused man
A police officer risked her life when she persuaded a man covered in petrol not to set himself on fire.
PC Jade Rudd found the man doused in fuel and smoking a cigarette when she was called to a petrol station in Aldershot on 23 September 2020.
Hampshire Constabulary said the officer cleared others to safety before talking the man into handing over his lighter.
The force said it was "incredibly proud", and had nominated PC Rudd for a National Police Bravery Award.
PC Rudd said dealing with the incident, during which the man threatened to set himself alight, had been "very much a team effort".
"Without the support of my colleagues both on the ground and on the end of the radio we would not have been able to get the gentleman the help he so desperately needed," she said.
'Incredibly dangerous'
Police said the man was subsequently arrested and provided with medical assistance and mental health support.
Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said: "I am immensely proud of PC Rudd and what she did to ensure that lives were not lost that day.
"She selflessly put the lives of others before her own in what was an incredibly dangerous situation and she deserves this national recognition for her brave actions."
PC Rudd will attend the awards ceremony in London on 9 December.
