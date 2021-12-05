Southampton loneliness charity launches Tree of Light campaign
- Published
A charity dedicated to eradicating loneliness in Southampton has launched its annual Tree of Light campaign.
Communicare's festive trees were lit up in Woolston Millennium Garden on Saturday to commemorate lost loved ones.
A second light-up event was due to take place on Sunday at St Mark's Church.
The charity's manager, Annie Clewlow, said: "After another tumultuous year, we're delighted to once again have physical trees for the occasion.
"Our events allow everyone to remember a lost loved-one at Christmas, as well as supporting our charity, which helps befriend people city-wide."
'Silent epidemic'
Sheriff of Southampton, Councillor Jacqui Rayment, officially switched on the Christmas tree lights on Saturday while Mayor of Southampton, Councillor Alex Houghton, was doing the honours on Sunday.
Ms Clewlow said: "Loneliness and isolation are becoming more and more of a problem for people of all ages.
"Along with our band of 'communiteers', who give their time and support on a voluntary basis, we're working hard to eradicate what has been dubbed society's 'silent epidemic'.
"Events like these represent a chance for people to get together and to remember loved ones who are no longer with us or to recognise special causes."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.