Fareham care home's car ban branded 'utterly bizarre'
- Published
Residents of a new care home will not be allowed to keep cars under a planning condition branded "utterly bizarre" by a councillor.
Natural England suggested the condition for the home in Fareham, Hampshire, as a "precautionary approach" to help reduce disturbance to the New Forest.
The national park's most easterly edge is about eight miles (13km) from the town as the crow flies.
Fareham's MP said "urgent discussions" were needed with Natural England.
Members of the borough council's planning committee imposed the condition "reluctantly" for the proposed 68-bed home in Stubbington Lane, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A council planning report explained the condition was being applied after Natural England replied to a consultation about the proposals.
"It is Natural England's view that if residents would be allowed cars, without restrictions in place as regards to the physical abilities of the future residents permitted to live in the care home, then the precautionary approach should be applied," the report said.
"To address this concern... a further condition has been agreed with the applicant's agent to ensure that no residents of the care home own a car.
"Such a condition is considered appropriate in mitigating this issue."
'Soviet Union'
However, Conservative councillor Michael Ford said the condition was "utterly bizarre".
"My first thought when I read this was, has this come out of the Soviet Union or the People's Republic of China?" he added.
Natural England said most visitors to the the New Forest started their journey from within a 13.8km (8.5-mile) radius, which includes most of Fareham.
Suella Braverman, the town's MP, said it was "unacceptable" her constituency was included in the implementation area, given a research report recommend it be excluded.
"I am now seeking urgent discussions with Natural England to interrogate these measures and to closer examine their modelling, which I believe is misinformed and unrepresentative," she added.
Natural England has been approached for further comment.
