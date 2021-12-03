BBC News

Unexploded wartime bomb disrupts Hampshire train services

An unexploded wartime bomb, discovered near a railway line, has disrupted train services in Hampshire.

South Western Railway (SWR) said it had received reports of a wartime bomb between Sholing and Netley, near Southampton.

Network Rail said the bomb had been found at a construction site in Netley.

BBC South's transport correspondent Paul Clifton said the railway line between Southampton and Fareham had closed.

It is understood disposal experts arrived on site at 12:00 GMT, and the device was found 20 metres (65ft) from the railway line.

Services are being diverted via Botley and a cordon has been put in place.

SWR said it estimated the disruption to its services would end at 14:00.

