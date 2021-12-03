Zambia crocodile attack: Amelie Osborn-Smith to return to UK
- Published
A teenager who was badly injured when a crocodile clamped on to her leg and tried to drag her under the water is to return to the UK, her father has said.
Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, from Andover, Hampshire, was whitewater rafting on Tuesday on the Zambezi river in Zambia.
Her father Brent Osborn-Smith said his daughter along with her friends managed to fight off the crocodile, forcing it to retreat.
Her family is hoping to get her transferred to a hospital in London.
Mr Osborn-Smith said the Nile crocodile had "attempted to drag her down into a characteristic death roll in order to subdue its prey".
He added: "Amelie fought back with great courage and refused to be subdued or taken under.
"Due to the quick thinking and intervention of all those on board, the reptile's attack was repulsed and Amelie was then brought quickly back on to the boat.
"Her lower leg had been badly mauled, her hip dislocated and her right foot [badly injured].
"The team all pulled together with a strong sense of urgency and administered effective first aid, particularly in relation to potential blood loss.
"Amelie remained calm and collected throughout and the crew were amazed that she didn't even shed a tear."
Miss Osborn-Smith was flown to a hospital post in Livingstone via helicopter, before being taken to the country's capital, Lusaka, where her foot was saved by medics.
She is now due to be transferred to the UK for specialist care.
Her father said she "remains traumatised and heavily sedated but we will know more about her ultimate progress in the coming days".
He described her as a "fit, intelligent, brave and conscientious individual who is extremely grateful to be alive and to have been looked after so well by all those involved in her rescue".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.