Thirteen people injured as bus leaves road on Isle of Wight
- Published
Thirteen people were injured when a double-decker bus left a road and entered a field.
Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to East Lane in Arreton, on the Isle of Wight, at about 18:05 GMT on Wednesday.
Two of the passengers were freed by firefighters using cutting equipment and were dealt with by paramedics.
Southern Vectis, which owns the bus that crashed, said it would carry out an "immediate investigation".
Its general manager Richard Tyldsley said: "Latest reports suggest injuries to some of those on board. We wish them a full and speedy recovery, and we will be monitoring their progress closely."
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service station manager Peter Clarke said: "We were working in difficult conditions, with poor light, but worked well together as a team with our multi-agency partners."
East Cowes Fire Station tweeted that its incident support unit had provided lighting into the field after the accident.
