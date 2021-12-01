Two women seriously injured in Bursledon Tesco crash
Two woman have been seriously injured in a crash in a supermarket car park.
The two pedestrians were hurt in the incident, that involved three cars, at Bursledon Tesco in Hampshire at about 15:00 GMT.
Police said a woman in her 30s suffered life threatening injuries and a woman in her 50s sustained serious injuries.
The driver of a Ford Mondeo, a man in his 70s, sustained minor injuries and all three were taken to hospital.
Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
