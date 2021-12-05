Gosport to Fareham bus expressway extension opens to passengers
- Published
A new extension to a bus expressway avoiding a busy dual carriageway in Hampshire has opened to passengers.
The Bus Rapid Transit scheme links Gosport and Fareham along a disused railway line that was closed more than 50 years ago.
The Eclipse route runs parallel to the congested A32 road, linking housing estates with the two town centres.
Now the route has been extended further into Gosport, with a new fleet of buses due in spring 2022.
Many local residents objected to the £20m scheme before it opened in 2012, arguing the track had become a wildlife haven and an important route used by bats to reach feeding grounds.
A previous plan included a tramway, connecting the line to Portsmouth city centre via a tunnel beneath Portsmouth Harbour, but the proposal proved too expensive.
In the last nine years, Eclipse passenger numbers have grown to more than two million per year.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.