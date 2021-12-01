Gosport wonky Christmas tree straightened
- Published
A town Christmas tree had to be reinstalled after it was set up at a wonky angle.
Gosport Borough Council brought in a tree replacement after the original was damaged in transit, but residents quickly noted its Tower of Pisa-like appearance.
Graham Burgess, leader of the council, said: "I believe the tree was straightened."
The town's lights switch-on event was cancelled due to strong winds.
People have expressed mixed feelings about the decorations, with some calling them an "absolute joke", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Burgess said the tree "was at an angle, the contractors came back - I do know that yesterday they were doing things to it".
He added: "We have delivered again in the sense of providing Christmas decorations despite the situation we're in at the moment with the pandemic.
"I hope that we can get through Christmas without a further lockdown and I hope that people can enjoy themselves but take care."
Resident Jan Richardson said: "It was a pity about the weather, that it was cancelled, but other places went on.
"I watched the tree being taken off the lorry the other night and they had a dreadful time with the wind."
But George McPherson, a resident and soldier in the Salvation Army, said while the lights were a "bit tame", Christmas "isn't about the lights, it's made of the people that make it".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.