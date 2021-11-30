Tributes to 99-year-old loneliness campaigner Bob Lowe
Tributes have been paid to a 99-year-old who was the inspiration behind a charity for older people.
Bob Lowe from Barton on Sea in Hampshire had written to Dame Esther Rantzen in 2011 after his wife died, motivating her to set up the helpline.
He died on Monday, weeks short of his hundredth birthday, his family said.
He became an ambassador for the Silver Line charity and had made a number of media appearances. Dame Esther praised his "bravery and eloquence".
She recalled that the letter she received from Mr Lowe, explaining that his wife Kath had died two years previously from Alzheimer's, was "inspirational".
"He said: 'Sixty-five years of marriage and more importantly 72 years since we first kissed... she waited throughout the war and I for her. Loneliness, tell me about it.'"
He later appeared on This Morning to perform a poem, Ode To Kath, which brought presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield close to tears.
Mr Lowe also appeared in a film for Sport Relief.
The former That's Life! presenter said: "He went everywhere telling people not to keep loneliness to themselves, not to feel shy or ashamed to admit it because reaching out to other people helps you and helps them."
She said they had recently been planning for him to talk about being 100 and the need to reach out to older people at Christmas.
Mr Lowe's daughter Martine Goodrich said the family were "enormously proud" of his work.
"When Mum died he said to us: 'Now you aren't to worry about me, I have got things I am going to do.' We of course had no idea where that would lead.
"He has left behind a huge legacy and a loving extended family which has spread around the world," she added.
