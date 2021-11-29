Tributes to cyclist who died in Southampton lorry crash
A 54-year-old cyclist who died in a crash with a lorry was "taken away in the most tragic way", his family said.
Lee Early, of Gover Road, Southampton, was struck by a lorry in Western Avenue, Southampton, near a shipping container terminal at 06:07 GMT on 11 November.
The cyclist died at the scene.
A 28-year-old man, from Dudley, West Midlands, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
In a statement Mr Early's family said: "Lee was a very much loved fiance, step dad, brother, uncle and great uncle who has sadly been taken away from us all in the most tragic way.
"He will be forever loved and stay forever in our hearts."
Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
