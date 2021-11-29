BBC News

Ice halts Southampton-Woking and Reading-Ascot trains

South Western Railway (SWR) said icy rails were affecting early morning trains across the network

Icy conditions have caused disruption to rail services after low temperatures overnight.

South Western Railway has suspended services between Southampton Central and Woking and Reading to Ascot.

It said a series of "route proving" trains were being run along the line to clear ice from the rails.

The rail operator said: "We advise passengers to start their journey later than usual if possible, tickets will be valid on later services."

Shuttle buses are being brought in to replace trains on the Southampton Central - Woking route.

The rail firm warned cancellations and short notice alterations were likely across the whole South Western Railway network due to the cold conditions.

Disruption is expected until 12:00 GMT.

