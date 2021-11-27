Storm Arwen: Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary damaged
A donkey sanctuary says more than £15,000 worth of damage has been caused by Storm Arwen.
The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary said three field stables had been completely destroyed, fencing had blown down and benches had been badly damaged.
Overnight, winds of up to 81mph (130km/h) were recorded on the island.
No animals were hurt in the storm but the sanctuary said the damage was a "major blow" for the charity.
Bosses said it took nearly three hours for staff and volunteers to get into the site, which is based between Shanklin and Ventnor, because debris was blocking the entrance.
Derek Needham, the charity's manager, said: "The most important thing was that our animals are all safe.
"However, the damage is a major blow to us - we have never seen anything like this in the last 10 years."
