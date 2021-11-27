Storm Arwen: Gosport cancels Christmas lights switch on event
A town's Christmas lights switch on event has been cancelled over fears of Storm Arwen causing disruption.
The event on the high street in Gosport, Hampshire, had been due to start at 14:30 GMT.
However, Gosport Borough Council said gusts were expected to reach 50mph, and that this would be strong enough to blow down the marquees and stages.
The council said it hoped to move much of the day's programme to another Christmas event on 18 December.
