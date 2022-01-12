New Forest damaged by recreation activities, conservationists warn
The New Forest has been adversely affected by "damaging and illegal activities" during the stay-cation season, despite publicity campaigns, conservationists have warned.
The New Forest Association (NFA) said it had gathered evidence of anti-social behaviour and disturbance of habitats.
It highlighted issues of dog mess, off-route cycling and feeding of livestock.
But the National Park Authority (NPA) insisted visitors had responded to its "joint action plan".
The NFA said its volunteers recorded more than 2,700 breaches of forest bye-laws over a six-week period.
As well as litter, drone flying and wild camping, it found 550 instances of cyclists off designated tracks, and more than 500 cases of cars parked on verges
There were 50 reports of livestock being chased or attacked by dogs and 150 cases of livestock being fed.
The association said publicity campaigns alone were "insufficient to protect the forest from harm".
Vice chairman, Dr Gale Pettifer said "The education aspect is there, but there also does need to be the 'stick', or we just admit it's a free-for-all.
"The volunteers, rangers and keepers are incredibly passionate about looking after the forest but they do need the tools to enforce the bye-laws."
The NPA said its Care for the Forest, Care for Each Other campaign had seen 10,000 hours of patrols, a BBQ ban, and educational signs which had "significantly reduced" verge parking and animal feeding.
Executive director Steve Avery said: "Most people behave responsibly but we recognise that there are a minority who through their thoughtless actions can harm the local landscape and wildlife.
"As a result, we put a joint action plan in place with other New Forest organisations last year to ensure that people don't inadvertently damage the place they have come to enjoy."
Anthony Climpson, chief executive of Go New Forest, admitted the area "suffered badly" following the 2020 lockdown, but that 2021 had been a "stunning" season for the tourism sector.
"The clarity of messages was really successful."
"That's not to be complacent, it's about working very hard to improve the quality of visitor experience and it highlights the need for New Forest organisations to work together," he said.
"Tourism is not the problem - it's the heart of the solution and best placed to establish economic, social and environmental benefits." he added.
