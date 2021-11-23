Death at Sandown train station probed by police
A man has died and another was taken to hospital after falling ill outside a railway station on the Isle of Wight.
British Transport Police (BTP) said paramedics treated two men on a bench outside Shanklin station shortly before 22:00 GMT on Monday.
They were taken to hospital where one later died. BTP said it was trying to establish the circumstances of the death.
Three men seen at the station after 20:00 have been urged to come forward.
