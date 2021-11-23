Former Southampton children's hospital patient launches fundraiser
A young woman who received mental health care in hospital as a teenager has set up a fundraiser to provide care packages for other patients on paediatric wards.
Sedona Jamieson said she created Sedona's Care Packages to "bring a little brightness to those struggling".
The 20-year-old said she also wants to "give something back to the wards that have helped me so much".
The packages are being distributed at Southampton Children's Hospital.
Miss Jamieson said: "I want to help as many people as I can... even if at least one person has been helped by it, it just gives me so much satisfaction.
"The gratitude from the staff, who work with patients that the fundraiser are helping, makes me unbelievably happy and that I'm doing something good."
The donations will go towards care packages, which include stress toys, word search puzzles, inspirational quotes and a personal note from Miss Jamieson.
They are being distributed to young mental health patients on Southampton Children's Hospital wards, where Miss Jamieson was a past patient, and in its emergency department.
The hospital said: "Sedona's packages make a huge difference to the young people who receive them, many of whom are at a difficult time in their lives.
"We'd like to thank Sedona for turning her own experiences into a positive, and helping other young patients in a similar situation to herself."
