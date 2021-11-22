Gosport hospital deaths: Questions over inquests delay
- Published
Families of four people who died at the same hospital have questioned why a coroner has delayed their inquests until a police probe has concluded.
The four died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, which is being investigated after hundreds of patients died when they were given opiates.
Their hearings were adjourned until a new police inquiry is completed.
A lawyer representing the four families said a possible wait of up to four years was "not acceptable".
Last month, a short hearing was opened at Portsmouth Coroner's Court to open inquests into the deaths of Dulcie Middleton, Horace Smith, Eva Page and Clifford Houghton, following requests from their families.
Emma Jones, of legal firm Leigh Day, said: "The families we represent have been waiting many years for a full account of the circumstances surrounding their deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.
"To make them wait for another indeterminate length of time, when many of the families are themselves elderly, is not acceptable, and in any event is quite clearly unnecessary. We are asking the coroner to think again."
The BBC has asked Portsmouth Coroner's Court for a comment.
Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Donna Jones recently said the new police investigation could last up to four years.
It was previously reported that police investigators have three million separate items to be scanned, stored and reviewed as part of "the most complex and significant investigation of its nature in the country".
PCC Ms Jones said inquests had previously been run in parallel with police investigations, like the one into the Hillsborough tragedy.
The Gosport War Memorial Hospital inquiry, which reported its findings in 2018, found 456 patients died after being the power painkillers inappropriately.
Dr Jane Barton oversaw the practice of prescribing on the wards.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.