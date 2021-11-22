Hythe baby death: Silipa Keresi was stressed and desperate, court hears
A mother accused of leaving her newborn baby for dead in woodland was suffering from "acute stresses and desperation", a court has heard
Maliki Keresi's body was discovered close to Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, in March 2020.
Winchester Crown Court heard following the birth of a previous child Silipa Keresi had claimed she was being subjected to domestic violence.
Mrs Keresi, 38 and originally from Fiji, denies murder and infanticide.
Maliki's body was found in dense woodland wrapped in a bloodstained bath towel by a dog walker on the afternoon of 5 March 2020.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was "omission of care".
Opening the defence, James Newton-Price QC said Mrs Keresi was "not a bad mother and certainly not a bad person".
He said: "She did not assault or deliberately inflict direct injury on Maliki.
"She did not leave her baby out of malice or deliberate cruelty, but was subject to acute stresses and desperation.
"She was afraid of her husband's temper and also afraid of the consequences of separation and intervention of the authorities."
Jurors heard that a postnatal midwife report and a health visitor in 2012 noted Mrs Keresi had alleged being subjected to domestic violence from her husband, Dharma Keresi, since 2008.
She told the court he would beat her with an army belt, but she felt she could not leave him because she did not know where to get support or "what I can do to survive".
The court heard Mr Keresi had left the British Army in 2017.
The family lost their right to stay in the UK, was receiving no social security benefits, had lost their military housing and were living in a small hotel room by the end of 2019.
Mrs Keresi told the court she was "stressed and depressed" when she found out she was 26 weeks pregnant in November 2019 and she did not tell her husband.
"I felt my life was just chaos," she said.
Asked why she did not take assistance offered by her GP and midwives, she replied: "My mind was everywhere and I felt pain in my heart."
She told the court she left the hotel in the early hours of 4 March, but could not remember feeling the baby come or how quick the labour was.
"I felt like no-one cared, not even my husband, that's the only thought I had in my mind," she told the jury.
Asked if she had any memory of taking the baby into the woods, she said: "I don't remember because my mind was just everywhere."
The trial continues.
