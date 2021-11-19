School roads in Hampshire set for closure pilot scheme
An infant school has pulled out of a pilot scheme to close streets at drop-off and pick-up times.
Alverstoke Infant School in Gosport was one of three with a steward closing the roads in a bid to encourage children to walk or cycle to school.
Hampshire County Council has extended the pilot aimed at reducing congestion and improving air quality.
It admitted schools "found it difficult" to free up staff and get volunteers for the closures.
Alverstoke Infant School, along with Harrison Primary School in Fareham and Cadland Primary School in Holbury, has been taking part in the trial since the start of the school year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Roads outside the schools close from 08:15 to 09:00 GMT and 14.30 to 15.30 each day, with exemptions allowed for for blue badge holders, emergency services, deliveries, businesses and carers.
Councillor for Bridgemary, Stephen Philpott, said: "I was disappointed to see that Alverstoke infant School had to pull out of the scheme.
"It's a shame - but I do agree that this [extending the pilot] is an excellent idea and we should continue with it."
Concerns were raised when the trial was announced that the school was not suitable as it was situated in a dead-end street.
The extension to the pilot was agreed by the executive member for highways operations, Russell Oppenheimer, and the council's cabinet will examine the results of the trial early next year.
Opposition Liberal Democrat spokesman for economy, transport and environment Martin Tod said there had been "a lot of interest" in the pilot among other schools in the county.
"We definitely need to keep the schemes running - the worst possible approach would be to switch things on and off again, because we can keep learning and be open to making things better, which is important," he added.
