Southampton looks to foster links with Mumbai
Southampton will take steps to twin with Indian city Mumbai after councillors backed the move.
The city's council said it will help market it as an "indispensable strategic partner" for organisations that want deeper relationships with others in India.
Its deputy leader said it hoped the link would be an "important boost" for its UK City of Culture bid for 2025.
Mumbai is India's second most populous city with about 20 million residents.
A council report said Southampton "is, and always has been, an international city with an international population".
It noted that it has a "significant population that relates to India through family or birth".
City council deputy leader Jeremy Moulton, a Conservative, told a council meeting on Wednesday that he was hopeful the partnership between the two cities could prove a unique selling point that would help Southampton win its City of Culture bid.
Labour's Satvir Kaur supported the proposal and said she was hopeful it would form part of "using culture as a catalyst" in Southampton after the coronavirus pandemic.
The council said the city's sporting links were a "focus area" for future partnership, especially in cricket and football.
Ajinkya Rahane, who plays for Mumbai in domestic Indian cricket and has captained his national team, became Hampshire's first Indian player in 2019.
Both of Southampton's universities have "active, ambitious relationships" with India. The University of Southampton opened its India Centre for Inclusive Grown and Sustainable Development in March 2019.
Any further detailed arrangements with Mumbai will still be subject to further agreement from Southampton councillors.
