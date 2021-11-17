Road disruption after lorry hits bridge on A31 in Ringwood
The A31 westbound in Ringwood has been closed after a lorry struck a bridge.
Police said it will need "extensive recovery" after it crashed near the A338 junction at about 14:00 GMT.
One westbound lane remained open until about 17:00 on Wednesday, when that was also shut. Work to recover the vehicle is expected to take between four and six hours.
No injuries have been reported to police. The eastbound side of the road is unaffected.
#A31 #Ringwood - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED westbound just before #A338 Salisbury Rd due to an overturned lorry, westbound carriageway is due to be CLOSED at approx. 17:00hrs for recovery. https://t.co/kTSKb0CjfX pic.twitter.com/zfITKtRB86— ROMANSE (@ROMANSE) November 17, 2021
