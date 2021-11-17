BBC News

Road disruption after lorry hits bridge on A31 in Ringwood

Published
Image caption,
No injuries have been reported to police after the collision

The A31 westbound in Ringwood has been closed after a lorry struck a bridge.

Police said it will need "extensive recovery" after it crashed near the A338 junction at about 14:00 GMT.

One westbound lane remained open until about 17:00 on Wednesday, when that was also shut. Work to recover the vehicle is expected to take between four and six hours.

No injuries have been reported to police. The eastbound side of the road is unaffected.

