Sex attack on man in Portsdown Hill field in Hampshire
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault on a man at a nature reserve.
The 18-year-old told officers he was attacked in a field on Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth, shortly before 00:15 GMT on Tuesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said inquiries were being carried out to establish what had happened.
A spokesman for the force said the victim was being supported by specialist officers.
