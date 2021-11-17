BBC News

Sex attack on man in Portsdown Hill field in Hampshire

Police said the 18-year-old was attacked in a field on Portsdown Hill

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault on a man at a nature reserve.

The 18-year-old told officers he was attacked in a field on Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth, shortly before 00:15 GMT on Tuesday.

Hampshire Constabulary said inquiries were being carried out to establish what had happened.

A spokesman for the force said the victim was being supported by specialist officers.

