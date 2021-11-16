Hythe baby death: Mother wanted abortion, court hears
A mother accused of leaving her newborn baby for dead in woodland had asked for a termination earlier in her pregnancy, a court has heard.
Maliki Keresi's body was discovered close to Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, on 5 March 2020.
His mother Silipa Keresi, 37, of Pylewell Road, Hythe, denies charges of murder and infanticide.
Winchester Crown Court heard she was over the time limit for an abortion when she inquired in November 2019.
Prosecution counsel Kerry Maylin told the court Mrs Keresi had attended a clinic to discuss a termination but was told she was 26 months pregnant - above the legal limit.
'Lost in thought'
She appeared "visibly uncomfortable" and "left hurriedly", she told the court.
Ms Maylin said Fijian Mrs Keresi, who has two children living in the UK and two in Fiji, had "not engaged" with medical and social services in the subsequent months.
The court heard how her GP and the community midwife services made "numerous attempts" to contact her at home and by phone and she had not attended an ante-natal appointment agreed with her.
Colleagues at her workplace, a New Forest laundry, described her being "pale, tired and lost in thought" in the weeks before March 2020, jurors were told.
One said she had seen a "baby bump" showing under her clothing, which was no longer there after 5 March, the court heard.
'Stressed with life'
Maliki's body was found in dense woodland wrapped in a bloodstained bath towel by a dog walker on the afternoon of 5 March.
The baby still had the umbilical cord attached and showed no sign of injury or asphyxiation, the court was told.
A post-mortem examination found cause of death was "omission of care".
Tests showed he had suffered severe hypothermia and died within 24 hours of birth, consistent with being abandoned, the court was told.
After her arrest, police examined the hotel room where Mrs Keresi was staying and found bloodstained clothing.
Ms Maylin said Mrs Keresi was "a mother who knew she was pregnant ... and chose not to engage".
The prosecution also claim that when Mrs Keresi was located she said she was "in a bad situation and stressed with life".
Ms Maylin added: "She explained she tried to keep things good for her family but felt under a lot of pressure since her husband left the British Army in which he had served as a Commonwealth soldier."
The trial continues.
