Drivers urged to seek Portsmouth emissions zone exemption
- Published
Drivers of specialist vehicles in Portsmouth city centre are being urged to apply for a clean air zone exemption to avoid unnecessary charges.
The scheme comes into force on 29 November in an attempt to reduce unhealthy emissions.
Private cars, vans and motorbikes will not be charged to drive in the zone.
The "oldest, most polluting" buses, coaches, HGVs, taxis and private hire vehicles will need to pay between £10 and £50 a day.
Affected drivers can apply online for an exemption or "sunset period" at any time, Portsmouth City Council confirmed, adding that anyone applying after today may need to pay the daily charge until exemption has been granted.
Vehicles that do not meet Euro 6 emissions standards (diesel) or Euro 4 emissions standards (petrol) will be classed as non-compliant.
The council's community safety and environment lead, Dave Ashmore, said drivers should check whether their specialist vehicle is non-complaint and a charge applies to them and "if it does, apply online for an exemption to avoid unnecessary charges".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council was issued a ministerial directive in 2020 ordering it to set up the zone because of breaches in nitrogen dioxide levels, and allocated £6.6m to improve air quality.
Mr Ashmore said: "We agreed specialist vehicle exemptions to ensure that essential travel in Portsmouth is not negatively impacted and to allow people more time to make modifications to their vehicles.
"We continue to work closely with impacted drivers and businesses across the region to help them access funding when they are eligible."
The council said it has a dedicated team to help affected drivers and business owners with their applications.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.